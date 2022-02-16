DAVIS (CBS13) — People who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a face mask in California after the state’s mask mandate expired at midnight Wednesday.
Individual counties can still keep their own requirements if they choose, but none in the Sacramento region have announced plans to do so.
However, school districts are taking a more cautious approach. The Davis Joint Unified School District announced on Wednesday that they will lift their outdoor mask mandate if schools have a 50 percent or higher student vaccination rate. Davis Joint Unified officials are in the process of collecting information on vaccine cards and are urging parents to submit a copy of their student’s COVID-19 vaccine record by Thursday.
Other school districts have outright lifted their outdoor mask mandates, like the Woodland Joint Unified School District voted to do Tuesday night. However, in both Davis and Woodland, masking remains required indoors.
California health leaders said earlier in the week they were not yet ready to make masks optional in schools.
Still, other school districts – like the Roseville Joint Union High School District – announced they were making masks optional regardless of vaccination status.
Unvaccinated people are still required to have a mask up in indoor places, despite the expiration of the mandate, according to the California Department of Public Health guidance.