SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A wild 500-pound bear broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe and this isn’t the first time, said the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

This bear has broken into dozens of homes and has become quite a problem for locals.

Known as “Hank the Tank,” the locals are contemplating whether or not to have the bear killed as they believe it may be the only option at this point.

He’s well-known and now wanted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A spokesperson said the bear has damaged 38 homes and is responsible for more than 150 calls.

Killing it is a move the Bear league calls cruel and unnecessary.

“We don’t want anybody to get hurt. Nobody wants that,” one person said. “We don’t want the bear to die either.”

The most recent break-in took place on Catalina Drive Friday morning when police responded to reports of Hank inside a house.

The bear had broken a small window and squeezed into the home where the homeowners had no idea how to get him out.

Officers responded and banged on the outside of the house until Hank came out the back door. They then stayed in the area to ensure he continued on his way without damaging or entering other homes.

The Bear League said it’s still waiting to hear back from Fish and Wildlife about a possible sanctuary move. Meanwhile, a meeting on the issue is set for Wednesday night in Tahoe Keys.

