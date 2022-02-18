NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Authorities are trying to figure out what caused a woman to crash her car into two homes in North Highlands late Thursday night.
The crashes happened around 10 p.m. on Meath Way.
Investigators say the woman first drove through the garage of one home, then came out and went into a second home.
It's not clear if the woman is facing any charges, but authorities said neither drugs nor alcohol look to have played a factor in the crash.
No injuries were reported.