SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cellphone video of classroom chaos revealed racial slurs and a nasty fight at Leroy Greene Academy in Sacramento.

Now, parents want to know why their daughter was punished when she was target of the racist comments. Lonyeua Sellers and Joshua Moore were visibly disturbed watching the video of their 12-year-old daughter Jazelle.

“Like standing here, my heart is racing and emotional that she had to go through this,” Sellers told CBS13.

Jazelle says a boy told her to go back to Africa, said racial slurs and then there was a scuffle.

“And then him coming up and putting his hands on our daughter, all of it is just uncalled for,” said Moore.

Clearly still shaken, Jazelle won’t even watch the video.

“I was shocked,” Jazelle said.

CBS13 showed the video to Natomas Unified School District spokesperson Deidra Powell.

“That was my first time seeing that. I mean, it’s not good,” said Powell. “And physical violence is never an option regardless of what is said or what is done. And so no, this is definitely not something we want to happen.”

Powell paints a different picture, saying witnesses heard it all start with Jazelle using homophobic slurs towards the boy. Powell says the boy and Jazelle faced punishment for their involvement.

But Jazelle and her parents say the situation wasn’t handled properly, saying racism was never addressed or discussed and instead, both students were disciplined and officials moved on.

“It hurts to say stuff to people like that. Keep that to yourself at least,” said Jazelle.

Jazelle denies any altercations or using homophobic slurs toward the boy.

“Looking at it, there’s no way she should have been suspended. It’s ‘Are you OK? Let’s sit down and talk about it.’ It’s not OK,” said Sellers.

While the incident happened nearly a week ago, school officials are just now seeing the video. Powell says they’re reviewing the video, but there’s no telling if it will change how the situation was handled.