SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Police arrested a suspect Friday after he led them on a car chase over the Yolo Causeway, that ended in a crash.

In less than two hours, the suspect is accused of firing a gun, carjacking, leading police on a chase, and crashing the stolen vehicle into several victims.

It all started around 4 p.m. on Silver Eagle Rd. in the Del Paso Heights Neighborhood where Sacramento police say gunshots rang out.

“Gunshots. You know you hear it every other night,” says Sacramento resident, Jaquan Johnson.

Police say the suspect responsible for the gunshots then stole this silver Hyundai and took off. Sacramento Police followed the suspect as he drove nearly 100 mph over the Yolo Causeway, eventually crashing into several cars including this red SUV.

“They bought it two days ago actually,” says, Robert Yan, whose parents were driving home in their brand-new car when they were hit by the speeding suspect.

“They were going Westbound I-80. All of a sudden somebody just hit him and the car started going out of control,” says Yan.

The suspect did try to carjack other vehicles on the causeway but was eventually stopped by police.

“They’re putting a lot of people’s lives in danger, especially my parents they are elderly,” says Yan.

After receiving a frantic call from Mom Robert rushed to reach his parents, who were stuck in traffic for miles on the Yolo Causeway.

“It’s crazy to think someone you know is involved in this accident that’s creating all this traffic,” says Yan.

Roberts Yan’s parents were not seriously injured. The suspect was taken to UC Davis with Minor injuries.

The suspect has not yet been identified by police but was charged and booked at the Sacramento County Jail.

As for the multiple victims involved Police say they did have several minor injuries. This investigation is very much ongoing.