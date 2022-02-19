STOCKTON (CBS13) — A carjacking that took place Friday afternoon in Stockton ended with one being arrested, said the Stockton Police Department.
Three male victims first reported the suspect, who was armed and forcefully stole their vehicle.READ MORE: Seven People Shot Saturday Morning In Turlock
After abandoning the vehicle the perpetrator approached two additional victims while armed and stole another vehicle, leading officers on a short vehicle pursuit.READ MORE: Three Arrested In Stockton For Weapons Charges
The suspect abandoned the second vehicle as well, however, officers were able to detain them and arrest them.MORE NEWS: Fire Crews Respond To Crashed Plane At Placerville Airport
40-year-old Taran Kendrick was arrested for carjacking and robbery charges.