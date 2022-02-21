ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Authorities say they have arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death near an Elk Grove bus stop on Sunday evening.
Elk Grove police say, a little before 7 p.m., officers responded to the 8100 block of Sheldon Road to investigate a report of a man down near a bus stop. At the scene, officers found that the man had been stabbed several times.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. His name has not been released at this point in the investigation.
A canvass of the area uncovered surveillance footage of the incident. In the video, police say the suspect could be seen going to the victim as he was lying down near the bus stop. For an unknown reason, the suspect appears to have gotten agitated – then stabbed the victim several times.
Officers say the suspect returned to the scene and was detained by officers. He has been identified as 31-year-old Aaron Spencer.
The knife used in the stabbing has not been recovered, police say.
Spencer has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of murder.