ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Curiosity is endangering a group of bald eagles near Lake Natoma, conservationists say.

Getting the perfect shot while preserving the future of the bald eagle. It’s a careful balance that has prompted a response from wildlife enthusiasts who have swooped in to help the protected species.

“This was just a couple days ago,” said Mark Spicer as he showed us some of the images he has captured over the years.

Spicer’s passion for photographing eagles has reached new heights.

“These eagles have captured my attention more than anything else,” he said.

He shot many photos of two nesting bald eagles along a hiking trail near Lake Natoma since they began building their nest there six years ago.

The two eagles – which mate for life – have had 11 hatchings and 10 successful fledges from the tree.

“It’s fun and it’s meaningful. There’s things that’s really happening here that are really special,” said Spicer.

And he isn’t the only one who has found their secret nesting spot.

“We occasionally get people that are a little overzealous and they want to get as close to the eagles as possible,” said Jim Cassio, president of Friends of Lakes Folsom and Natoma (FOLFAN). “I witnessed some teenagers throwing rocks at the nest. They just wanted to get the eagles’ attention. They weren’t trying to hurt them. But they didn’t know.”

That’s why FOLFAN group hatched up a plan to keep onlookers off the property directly under the tree where the eagles nest. It’s important not to disturb them.

“Our research has shown that the tree is the most important thing to them because to them it means success,” said Kathy Kayner, who volunteers with FOLFAN.

Kayner is part of the team encouraging people to come down to the designated viewing area hundreds of feet away.

“We’ll have scopes. Sometimes we’ll have three scopes so everyone can get a much better view of the eagles rather than standing in front of the nest,” she said.

Spicer keeps his distance. He hopes these signs serve as a reminder as to how sensitive this nesting period is – especially now this week after the eagles laid their first egg.