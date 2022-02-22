SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — It was a scary moment for first responders in South Lake Tahoe on Tuesday as fresh snow made for some dangerously slick conditions.
The ambulance had responded to a crash along Ski Run Boulevard and, after finding it was a non-injury incident, started to leave.
However, as it tried to drive away, the 10,000-pound vehicle started sliding down the road.
Part of the incident was captured on a South Lake Tahoe Police Department’s patrol car dash camera. The ambulance could be clearly seen sliding backwards – out of control – down Ski Run Boulevard.
Luckily, the ambulance driver found traction again and stopped before colliding with anything else.
First responders say the incident highlights just how dangerous driving in the snow can be. Drivers should be aware of chain controls and knowing when to put their vehicles in four-wheel drive, if possible.