LODI (CBS13) — An 18-year-old Sacramento resident is facing charges for the apparent overdose death of a 14-year-old in Lodi.
Lodi police say, back on Feb. 19, they responded to a possible overdose that left a juvenile unresponsive. Exactly where in the city the overdose took place has not been disclosed.
Police say the 14-year-old died on Monday. The juvenile's name has not been released.
An investigation into the incident has led police to arrest 18-year-old Sacramento resident Cecilia Silva in connection to the teen’s death. Silva has been arraigned on charges of voluntary manslaughter, child abuse and endangerment, and the transport and sale of narcotics.
"It is imperative that we empower parents and community members to have a conversation with our youth about the instantaneous and deadly consequences of fentanyl can be," said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar in a statement on the case.
Silva is being held at San Joaquin County Jail.