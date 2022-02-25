ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – CBS13 spoke to a member of Hungry For Life International, a humanitarian organization currently providing resources and aid to refugees in Ukraine, fleeing to safer parts of the country.

Chad Martz lives in Ukraine with his wife but his father, Gene Martz, lives in Roseville and spoke to CBS13 about his son, who refuses to leave the country.

Gene Martz sleeps next to his cellphone on his pillow – it’s the only way Gene Martz can fall asleep.

“We can’t turn our backs on the people who need help so desperately,” says Chad Martz, with Hungry For Life International.

Last we spoke to Chad, it was 2:30 am Friday morning in Ukraine. Bombings had begun and he was expecting his workload to increase.

“We’re in a good position to be able to provide the care and shelter of those who are leaving the conflict zone,” says Chad Martz.

“They’ve been very busy finding places churches, he’s even using his own home… just getting ready for all the people that are leaving the danger zones,” says Gene Martz.

Though we’re told receiving physical donations may be difficult, with supply chains severely disrupted in the region – the organization can only rely on financial contributions for help.

“We can receive funds to assist with those fleeing the conflict zone,” says Chad Martz.

Thousands of miles away in Roseville, Gene’s proud that his son refuses to leave Ukraine, filled with people who need help and his wife’s family, some of whom are now forced to stay.

“Right now the government has said between 18-60 men aren’t allowed to leave the country. He says how do I leave my mother-in-law my brother in law I can’t do that,” says Gene Martz, who’s comforted knowing his son does have a way out.

“If things got to a life-or-death situation they could get out with their passports.”

Gene’s hoping for peace and counting the minutes until he sees his son again.