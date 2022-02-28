SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman who was charged with murder in the death of a four-year-old girl in South Sacramento appeared before a judge Monday afternoon.
Investigators say 28-year-old La Kreesha Frederick had been watching the girl for since last October at the request of the child’s mother, Frederick’s friend.
Paramedics found the girl unresponsive at a home on 42nd Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. during the early morning of February 13. She was pronounced dead at the hospital a short while later.
Frederick is being held on $1 million bail.