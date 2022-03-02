SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – According to an update from the Sacramento Police Department, 15-year-old Jackson Glazierhas been found safe.
Original Story:READ MORE: Dozens Hold Memorial In Honor Of Three Sisters Shot And Killed By Father At Arden Church
The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.
According to a statement from the Department, 15-year-old Jackson Glazier was last seen on foot near the 3200 block of Truxel Rd. in the Natomas area.READ MORE: Friend Of Family In Arden Church Shooting Speaks Out, Describes Troubles of Gunman
Due to his age and medical condition, police are referring to him as at-risk.
Jackson is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall with a medium build and wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Police say he could possibly be on a bike.
Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby posted some photos of Glazier to her Facebook page as well.MORE NEWS: Tragic Shooting At Arden Church Highlights Troubling Domestic Violence Trend
https://www.facebook.com/100057722997128/posts/408614387739324