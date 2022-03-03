SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A person has died after they were struck by a car in a south Sacramento road early Thursday morning.
The crash happened along Florin Road, just east of Highway 99, around 5:30 a.m.
***Breaking News*** Auto vs Pedestrian. WB Florin Rd between Stockton Blvd and Hwy99. The pedestrian is deceased. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/IL4vWLWfVB
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) March 3, 2022
California Highway Patrol says the driver reported that they initially swerved to avoid several other pedestrians who were in the road before they struck the person that was fatally injured.
Officers say the driver stayed at the scene after striking the pedestrian and is cooperating with the investigation.
Officers say the driver stayed at the scene after striking the pedestrian and is cooperating with the investigation.

No information about the person who died has been released at this point.
Florin Road in the area where the crash took place was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.