SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) — Mandatory evacuation orders were lifted for a new wildfire in Shasta County.
The fire is burning near Walker Mine and Flanagan roads. According to Cal Fire, the blaze was around 40 acres at 40% contained at 9 p.m. as crews were getting a handle on it.READ MORE: 10 Suspects Sought In Roseville Galleria Jewelry Store Smash-And-Grab
No injuries, deaths or damaged structures were reported.READ MORE: Sierra Travelers Slowed Down By Much-Needed Snowfall
Cal Fire says 140 personnel responded to the scene.
Residents on Walker Ridge Road off of Walker Mine Road were initially ordered to evacuate, but those orders were lifted shortly before 7:30 p.m.MORE NEWS: Caltrans Monitoring Echo Summit After Multiple Rockslides
A county-run evacuation shelter was set up at Central Valley High School in Shasta Lake.