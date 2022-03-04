RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A retired Sacramento sheriff’s captain who served as the Rancho Cordova police chief for nearly 18 months is accused of sending racially charged pictures and saying anti-gay slurs.

The NAACP feels like these allegations were swept under the rug. The organization is demanding accountability that they say goes far beyond the former chief’s retirement.

“That’s not right, it breaks my heart,” explained Rancho Cordova resident Aaliyah Harris.

Harris’s reaction comes after seeing a photo allegedly texted by now-retired Kate Adams to members of her department.

“I think it’s crazy because you hear it in other places, but when it’s in your own backyard, it’s shocking,” she said.

The photo shows a white man spraying water with a hose on a Black child with the words “Go be a [n-word] somewhere else.”

“It was clearly a racist description of the power of a white man over a Black boy. That was not a joke in any way and a person in a leadership position, more than anybody else, should know that,” explained Betty Williams, the president of Greater Sacramento NAACP

The photo surfaced after multiple law enforcement employees contacted the Greater Sacramento NAACP. Williams said the same individuals claim Adams also used homophobic rhetoric.

“They felt helpless that their voice wasn’t being heard, that this was the culture of the department,” she explained.

Adams was quietly put on administrative leave in 2021 after the Rancho Cordova Police Department, which contracts with the county Sheriff’s Office, asked the county to launch an independent investigation into the photo.

“The investigation was completed, and the employee who was the subject of the investigation voluntarily retired before the sheriff’s office could determine and implement formal disciplinary action,” said Kim Nava, county spokesperson.

Adams retired in September. In February, CBS13 was denied a public records request for documents related to Adams’ employment.

When asked why the public was not made aware of the investigation, CBS13 was told that “the investigative records are considered confidential peace officer records.” The county added that “county departments make determinations about individual personnel investigations.”

“This is something that we will not tolerate, and we don’t want her in any police office anywhere in the nation,” explained Williams.

Adams also worked as an adjunct professor for William Jessup University but has now been placed on administrative leave pending a university investigation into the NAACP’s allegations.

The NAACP is demanding the county conduct another investigation, review the arrests of minorities under her leadership and provide information on how many people had knowledge of the allegations and include their findings as part of Adams’ professional record.

“Because she retired doesn’t mean people weren’t hurt by her actions, and the fact that people were hurt and they are ignoring the hurt within their own department is shameful on their part,” Williams said.