ECHO SUMMIT (CBS13) — Highway 50 at Echo Summit remains closed Friday morning after a cabin-sized rock fell to the roadway on Thursday.
According to the California Highway Patrol Placerville, eastbound 50 traffic is being held at Sly Park Road. Westbound traffic was being held at State Route 89 in Meyers.READ MORE: Sacramento Gas Prices Now Averaging More Than $5 A Gallon, AAA Says
Caltrans advises using Interstate 80 or State Routes 49, 88 and 89 as alternate routes.
Caltrans crews will be on scene through the night doing extensive work to get the roadway back open.READ MORE: Redding Woman Accused Of Faking 2016 Kidnapping, Defrauding State
“It’s going to take some extensive work to bring down some additional rocks, ideally to get this cleaned up as quickly as possible,” one crew member said.
Snow starting to fall as @caltrans crews drill into large boulder blocking the lanes along Hwy50. Still no estimated time of reopening. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @GoodDayTraffic @allyaredas pic.twitter.com/maK7TzACpK
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) March 4, 2022
Crews were out early Friday morning, even as snow started to fall, drilling into the boulder.MORE NEWS: Duplex Fire In South Sacramento Leaves 1 With Critical Injuries
The rockslide occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. Officials hope the roadway will be open by noon Friday.