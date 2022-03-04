TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Snowfall in the Sierra has led to slow traveling up and down the mountains Friday night.
Caltrans announced chain controls were required on Highway 50 in both directions between Meyers and the Kyburz area.
⚠️#TrafficAlert: Chains⛓ REQUIRED on ALL vehicles (except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires) on US-50 from east of Kyburz to Meyers in @CountyElDorado. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHPSouthLake @CHPPlacerville pic.twitter.com/l6dOxJWaar
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 5, 2022
Over on Interstate 80, chains were required between the Drum Forebay area to the Donner Lake interchange. Shortly after 7 p.m., that stretch of 80 was blocked off to traffic in both directions as the weather was a bit harsher and caused multiple spinouts. It reopened back to traffic not long after that.
Caltrans also said chains were required on all vehicles using State Routes 49, 88, and 89.
More snow, showers and possible thunderstorms were expected through the night in the foothills and at higher elevations in the Sierra, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento. Elevations above 4,000 feet could see anywhere from 4-8 inches of snow, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher peaks.
The weather is a welcome change to the region after experiencing a dry January and February. Following the storm system, the NWS Sacramento said chilly mornings are to be expected in the region through early next week.
To stay up to date on chain controls in the region and other highways, go here.