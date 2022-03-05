EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a recent scam that has been going on involving fraudulent calls claiming to be the Deputy Sheriff requesting money.
The scammers attempt to convince people that they have a warrant out for their arrest and need to pay $3,000 to avoid being arrested.
The scam is convincing because the scammers are using “caller ID spoofing” to make the call appear to come from a real law enforcement agency and are using the names of real deputies.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office wants to emphasize that law enforcement will never call someone and ask for money for any reason. Never give money or personal information to anyone calling you.