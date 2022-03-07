STOCKTON (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after two men were shot on South San Joaquin Street in Stockton, police said Monday.
Stockton police said officers responded at around 2:30 p.m. to reports of the shooting.
The two men, who have not been identified, were taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.
There was no information on a suspect, motive or what led to the shooting.
Anyone who may have been a witness is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.