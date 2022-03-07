SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A murder-suicide investigation is underway in a south Sacramento neighborhood after two people were found dead inside a home.
Sacramento police say they went to the 7700 block Telfer Way just at around 6 a.m. after a man called and said he shot his wife and was going to shoot himself.
Officers responded and deployed drones to clear the inside of the home safely. Police say a man and a woman were then found dead inside the home. Both appeared to have a gunshot wound.
No other details about the incident have been released at this point.