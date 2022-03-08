SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sherri Papini, the Shasta County woman accused of faking her own kidnapping back in 2016, was granted bail by a federal judge on Tuesday.
During a virtual detention hearing, the judge agreed with Papini’s attorney who said she is not a flight risk or a threat to the community. Her family must post a $120,000 bond.
READ MORE: Crews Stop Vehicle Fire From Spreading To Rancho Cordova Building
BREAKING: Sherri Papini has been granted bail. Bail set at $120K. A federal judge ruled the 39-year-old was not a flight risk or threat. Federal prosecutors argued she was an “extreme flight risk” after faking her own kidnapping to be with an ex-boyfriend in Southern CA. pic.twitter.com/XoqVT8jHEl
— Adrienne Moore (@AdrienneMooreTV) March 8, 2022
The mom from Redding was actually with a former boyfriend in Southern California during her alleged kidnapping.
Investigators are now saying her disappearance cost taxpayers $230,000 plus manpower.READ MORE: Search On For Terminally Ill Colfax Man Who Went Missing On Monday
Just days ago, Papini was arrested and charged with making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer and mail fraud.
Papini was reported missing on Nov. 2, 2016. She claimed she was abducted at gunpoint and branded by two Hispanic women who kept her chained in a closet. Authorities said she even hurt herself to support her claims.MORE NEWS: Climate Change, Nuclear War Occupy Jerry Brown In Retirement
Though Papini was granted bail, it is unclear if she has left the Sacramento County Main Jail.