By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sherri Papini, the Shasta County woman accused of faking her own kidnapping back in 2016, was granted bail by a federal judge on Tuesday.

During a virtual detention hearing, the judge agreed with Papini’s attorney who said she is not a flight risk or a threat to the community. Her family must post a $120,000 bond.

The mom from Redding was actually with a former boyfriend in Southern California during her alleged kidnapping.

Investigators are now saying her disappearance cost taxpayers $230,000 plus manpower.

Just days ago, Papini was arrested and charged with making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer and mail fraud.

Papini was reported missing on Nov. 2, 2016. She claimed she was abducted at gunpoint and branded by two Hispanic women who kept her chained in a closet. Authorities said she even hurt herself to support her claims.

Though Papini was granted bail, it is unclear if she has left the Sacramento County Main Jail.