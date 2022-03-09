STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding the pair of suspects who have been stealing high-end pet food from stores across the San Joaquin Valley.
Stockton police say, back on Feb. 15, the pair walked into a business along the 900 block of W. March Lane and loaded up their carts with more than $1,000 worth of pet food. The suspects then tried to leave without paying, but they dropped their merchandise and ran back to their vehicle.
Detectives say the same suspects allegedly committed similar thefts at other pet food stores across Modesto, Lodi and Manteca recently.
Surveillance footage, including photos of the suspect's faces and vehicle, have been released by the Stockton Police Department.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.