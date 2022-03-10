RIO LINDA (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after several cars caught fire in Rio Linda early Thursday morning.
The scene was along W. 6th Street and Straugh Road.
6+ cars reported burned, fire was kept out of adjacent structures. pic.twitter.com/0ytjZgIRQr
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 10, 2022
Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and found several vehicles were on fire. Firefighters went to work quickly and were able to keep the flames from spreading to any nearby structures.
In total, firefighters say more than six cars at the lot were burned.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point.