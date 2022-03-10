TRACY (CBS13) — A DUI suspect was arrested in Tracy after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash – then later drove right by a police sergeant with his obviously damaged car.
Tracy police said in a Facebook post on Thursday that there was a crash on the Holly Drive overpass. The driver of the car that crashed into the rear of the other vehicle left the scene – with the hood of his car still sticking straight up.
At some point, the suspect drove by a Tracy police sergeant who immediately noticed the ajar hood.
The suspect was stopped and officers say he was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. His blood-alcohol level was four times the legal limit, police say.
Police say the other driver that was struck by the DUI suspect suffered minor injuries.
The DUI suspect was first checked out at the hospital before he was booked into San Joaquin County Jail.