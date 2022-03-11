SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Chloe has been found safe, per a tweet from the official Sacramento Police Department Twitter account.
🚨 The MP has been located and is safe! Thank you.
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 11, 2022
Original Story:
The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a missing at-risk 13-year-old girl.
According to a Facebook post from the police, 13-year-old Chloe was last seen in the area of 5100 block of Mack Rd in South Sacramento.
She is 5'0, 120 pounds, with black hair and a braid on both sides of her face. When last seen, she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans while carrying a white/brown Michael Kors backpack.
If you have any information call Sac PD at 916-808-5471.