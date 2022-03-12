ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A garage fire in the Foothills Junction Neighborhood of Roseville was knocked down, said the Roseville Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived to a single-family home with a fire burning in the garage. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and contain the damage to the garage.
One person was reported to have been transported to a local hospital, however, the extent of their injuries wasn’t mentioned.
Another person was treated at the scene for injuries sustained during the incident.