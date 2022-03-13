PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The body of a missing hiker was found in Placer County after she went missing Friday, said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
The body of Kerina Blue was found dead near Green Valley Trail in Placer County on Sunday.READ MORE: Second, Larger Wildfire Burning In Siskiyou County, Named 'Gulch Fire'
The 26-year-old hiker went missing Friday afternoon after she was last seen near the Green Valley Trail in Alta.READ MORE: Over 170 Cited In A Statewide Underage Drinking Enforcement Operation
No additional information has been released about the incident.MORE NEWS: Rain In The Forecast, We Can Hope For Showers Monday/Tuesday