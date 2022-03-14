PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Interstate 80 has fully reopened near Applegate in Placer County after a propane truck crash forced a hard closure Monday afternoon.
The crash happened a little before 2:30 p.m. near the Heather Glen off-ramp.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of the truck was ejected during the crash and was taken to the hospital with major injuries.
The propane truck reportedly tipped over and landed on its wheels. Authorities said propane was leaking from the truck and caused the hours-long closure.
For several hours, eastbound traffic was being diverted at Applegate while westbound traffic was being diverted around at Weimar Cross Road.