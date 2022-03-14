Evening Forecast - 3/14/22Here is your extended 7-day forecast!

Women Working As Modesto Truckers Pave Way To Break BarriersDuring Women’s History Month, we’re looking at women who have shattered glass ceilings — women who are not only pioneers but also committed to their communities. One Modesto woman has made it her job to keep America running.

Report Looks At Stanislaus County As California Aims To Ban Gas-Fueled Vehicles By 2035Electric vehicles are the future, some say, and all of California aims to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. A new report looks at what that could mean for Stanislaus County.

Republican Lawmakers Hold Press Conference On Gas TaxRepublican state lawmakers are calling for the suspension of California's $.51 per gallon tax on gasoline amid sky-high prices, fueled, in part, by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Q&Answers: What Will Changes To Sutter's Fort Look Like?John Fraser with California State Parks joined us to discuss changes being made to depict a more inclusive and accurate interpretation of the historic site.

