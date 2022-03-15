CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police have issued a warning after a possible bank robbery.

The Stockton Police Department says officers are investigating a reported incident at the Bank of America at 407 N. Wilson Way, according to a statement at 1:36 p.m. from the Department.

Police are urging people to avoid the area as they investigate.

This is a developing story.

