SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A family is safe after fire crews put out a garage fire early Thursday morning.
The house fire happened at 7289 Huntsville Dr at 5:39 a.m.
Neighbor Julian Sandoval capturing heavy involved House/Garage Fire in South Sacramento! Residents out safely. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/xh5xeFK2gH
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) March 17, 2022
Major fire damage to house on Huntsville Dr in South Sacramento. SacMetroFire on scene. Everyone out safely. @GoodDaySac @allyaredas @CBSSacramento @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/RBCwScUcNk
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) March 17, 2022
When firefighters arrived they were able to knock down the raging fire that threatened nearby homes. Luckily homeowners smelled the smoke because there was no active smoke detector. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.