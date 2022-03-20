FOLSOM (CBS13) — Two were arrested Saturday night for attempted theft, said the Folsom Police Department.
Saturday night two male suspects were seen breaking into several vehicles on Oak Ave Parkway. Afterward, they were reported to have fled in a white Nissan Altima.
Officers checked the area and located the suspects at a nearby Target before they fled in their vehicle.
Officers pursued the suspects until they lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree.
The officers then preceded to chase the suspects on foot and eventually apprehended them.
One of the suspects, 18-year-old Jahi Nash of Sacramento was booked at Sac County Jail for a variety of offenses.