SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Over 600,000 dollars of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia were confiscated in a drug bust operation in Sacramento, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
During the past few months, deputies received intel that an illegal marijuana sales event was taking place on 42nd Avenue in South Sacramento.
The area is near a school and public park and officers were concerned that the operation would create dangerous conditions for residents in the area.
Detectives established surveillance of the area and acquired enough information to get a search warrant for the building where the operation was taking place.
On Thursday, officers served a search warrant at the location and confiscated a considerable amount of contraband.
"The search resulted in the seizure of six firearms, $27,000 in currency, 300 pounds of processed marijuana worth $500,000, 10 pounds of mushrooms worth $25,000, 15 pounds of cannabis wax worth $130,000, and approximately 25 pounds of edibles worth $25,000," wrote the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives are currently continuing their investigation into the full extent of the criminal operation.