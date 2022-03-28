SACRAMENTO (AP/CBS13) — A vigorous late-season storm moved slowly through California on Monday, bringing brief but heavy downpours across many parts of the state.

The weather system marked a turnabout from an extremely dry winter that has spurred calls for water conservation.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this morning into the late afternoon hours. Small hail, lightning, and brief heavy downpours will be possible. When thunder roars, go indoors! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pzwru2mIQx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 28, 2022

The storm hit Northern California overnight and spread east and south.

Winter weather advisories were issued for the Sierra Nevada, where 6 inches to 12 inches (15-30 centimeters) of snow were expected to fall at elevations above 6,000 feet (1,829 meters) , the National Weather Service said.

The Mammoth Mountain resort said the storm could bring some of the biggest totals in quite a while.

“Mother Nature has returned wintry weather and we couldn’t be more stoked,” the resort said on its website.

Winter storm warnings posted for Southern California mountain ranges called for similar amounts of snowfall as well as up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) at higher elevations. Bear Mountain and Snow Summit east of Los Angeles announced last week that they will remain open through April 16.

After two years of drought, California got off to a good start with heavy precipitation in October and December 2021. Then, January and February were historically dry, leaving the state’s snowpack well below normal.

