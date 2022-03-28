TURLOCK (CBS13) — A fire damaged a tractor-trailer as well as a Turlock commercial building over the weekend.
Turlock Fire says crews were called to the Northern Refrigerated Transportation campus along West Main Street early Sunday afternoon for a reported trailer fire. Firefighters were soon alerted that the flames were possibly spreading into a building through a loading dock door.
At the scene, firefighters found that a 53' refrigerated tractor-trailer full of product was going up in flames.
Crews were able to quickly contain the fire, but not before an estimated $25,000 in property damage was done and $400,000 in product was lost. Flames did manage to get into the building, firefighters say, but sprinklers helped minimize the spread.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.