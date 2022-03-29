SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Tuesday marks day five of the strike at Sacramento City Unified schools. No deal has been reached, meaning thousands of teachers and employees are hitting the picket lines again.
The latest counterproposal sent to the Sacramento City Teachers Association from the district includes increased one-time stipends for the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 school years.
Sac City Unified says that brings the total increase offered to employees to 9.65 percent.
However, the union that represents classified staff who are striking say the district hasn’t offered them any new counterproposals.
SEIU 1021 claims the district showed up to the bargaining table on Monday with the same counterproposal they had on Saturday, just with a different date. It includes a two percent raise – an amount union members say is "disrespectful to the women and men who have given years to take care of the district's kids."
Another teachers and staff rally is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Hiram Johnson High School.