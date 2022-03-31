RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects for the Dec. 13 shooting of an adult male.
At roughly 7:10 p.m., Dec. 13, Sheriffs got a call from a resident on the 2000 block of West La Loma Drive in Rancho Cordova about gunshots they said they heard. An additional caller also reported hearing gunshots.
When Rancho Police arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from several gunshot wounds. Although officers performed lifesaving measures, the fire department arrived five minutes later and pronounced the victim dead.
Months later, homicide detectives with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office identified two teens, 16 and 17, as suspects in the Dec. 13 shooting of Akieam Harris, per a news release.
On March 30, an arrest warrant for both suspects was served, and they were arrested without incident.
The suspects are being held without bail at the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility on a single count of murder each.