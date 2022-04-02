CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Shooting, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A girl is being treated after she was shot in Stockton on Saturday.

Around 4:20 p.m., a nine-year-old girl was hit by gunfire in the 2200 block of Van Gogh Lane, according to a Stockton Police Department spokesperson. She was transported to a hospital in unknown but stable condition. She is expected to recover.

Police are investigating the incident. No further details have been released.

This is a developing story.