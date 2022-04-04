RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a house fire in Rancho Cordova on Monday.
Metro Fire of Sacramento says they responded to the scene along Los Polos Drive and got reports there were possible victims trapped inside the home.
Firefighters got to the scene and found one person already outside. That person was soon taken to the hospital by ambulance. Their condition has not been stated.
A total of 7 dogs were also rescued from the fire.
Crews were able to knock down the flames, but the home appears to have suffered significant damage.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.