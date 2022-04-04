SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A day after the downtown Sacramento mass shooting, there’s a certain amount of clean-up and coordination occurring at the scene.

Over 100 bullets were fired early Sunday, some of them hitting windows and the walls of buildings. While clean-up coordination has happened, offices are coordinating with employees in order to bring their operations back online

Many business owners couldn’t even get to their businesses Sunday to see if they were impacted. On Sunday, police investigators had closed off the area all day and into the night as they collected more than 100 pieces of evidence.

There is broken glass lying in front of Sharif Jewelers at the corner of 10th and K streets — and more scattered inside, caused by flying bullets. It’s not the first time Sharif Jewelers has had to clean up after something that’s occurred outside of his place of business before.

And then, just feet away on the sidewalk along K Street, there is a growing makeshift memorial that’s being visited by tearful visitors, some stopping to pray for fallen loved ones.

A woman who works with the California Medical Association, which is near the crime scene, said her managers sent out an email Sunday letting her and her fellow employees know that it was OK to return to work.

She says it’s been a rough few years at that location.

“With all the protesting, like every other week, our building…they would board up the windows and the doors — and even the garage. Or there was protesters…we couldn’t even get in…We couldn’t get in or we couldn’t get out. We were stuck in the building. So, I appreciate, you know, on Sunday in this email, yeah, ‘it’s OK to come to work tomorrow; the building said it’s gonna be OK,” she said.

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership is troubled by this. Not only is there a human element of tragedy, but also the economic downturn. Just when businesses were starting to come back, just when there was some momentum that was going in the last couple of months and people returning post-pandemic, something like this happens.

Sacramento Police Department Chief Kathy Lester says authorities will look at crime cameras in the area and also at social media footage to help track down the shooters. On Monday police announced they had arrested Dandrae Martin, 26, a man being called a “related suspect” in connection to the shooting. He was booked into jail on charges of assault and illegal firearm possession.