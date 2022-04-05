SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are asking for help in finding a missing boy considered at-risk due to his age.
Sacramento police say 10-year-old Bahir Iddeen was last seen along the 4100 block of Hyde Lake Way, near El Centro Road and Arena Boulevard, just before 8 a.m.
Iddeen was wearing a red hoodie, gray jean shorts, and blue & black shoes when he was last seen.
Police say Iddeen is known to get physically aggressive if approached, so officers are urging people to call them at (916) 808-5471 if they see the boy.