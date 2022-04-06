CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters found themselves making a rescue at Raging Waters on Tuesday inside an empty pool.

The Sacramento Fire Department says, just before 3 p.m., crews responded to the water park at Cal Expo after an employee reportedly fell.

Crews found the employee in the empty pool and secured him. He was then hoisted up by crews and transported to the hospital.

Exactly how the employee fell into the empty pool is unclear.

The employee is said to be in stable condition.