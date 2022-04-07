PGA’s Cameron Champ Helping Sacramento-Area Children 'Master' The Game of LifeThe tiny nine-hole Foothill Golf Center on Verner Avenue in Citrus Heights is also home to one of the PGA’s biggest hitters. Cameron Champ grew up there and learned to play on the course with his grandfather.

'I Wanted To Do Something Monumental': Sacramento Man Looks To Make Team USA For 2024 Summer Olympics Break Dancing DebutA Sacramento dancer is hoping he has all the right moves to make the Team USA break dancing team at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where the sport will make its debut in the competition.

Pelicans Beat Kings 123-109, Clinch Play-In Spot In WestIt was Sacramento's final home game of the season. The Kings, who were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday for an NBA-record 16th consecutive season, trailed by three at halftime but couldn’t keep up when the Pelicans went on a shooting streak in the second half.

Sacramento River Cats Welcome Fans To Sutter Health Park For Opening Day VictoryOpening day for the Sacramento River Cats brought fans and players back together and maskless for the first time in two years as the hometown team took the field to finally defend their 2019 National Championship.