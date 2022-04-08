CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Highway 50, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Caltrans says the lanes are all clear.

Original Post:

Multiple lanes on Highway 50 eastbound are blocked after a vehicle collision early Friday morning.

According to Caltrans, the number two and three lanes on U.S. Highway 50 are blocked at Howe Avenue after a solo vehicle collision.

