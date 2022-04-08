STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police on Friday released a sketch of a suspect believed to be connected to a February 25 shooting.
Officers responded that night to the area of North Sutter and East Flora streets after receiving reports of the shooting, the Stockton Police Department said.
A parked vehicle was hit by gunfire and multiple shell casings were found, however, a victim was not located at the time.
Stockton police said the victim later came forward and provided a description of the suspect. Anyone who may be able to identify the person in the sketch is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.