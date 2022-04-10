Update: All evacuation orders have been lifted as of 3:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
GRAYSON (CBS13) — A vegetation fire in Grayson has prompted deputies to go door to door evacuating residents, said the Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department.
No information has been released about the size or severity of the fire.
Deputies are evacuating residents west of Stakes Street.
Sheriff’s deputies are currently assisting our firefighting partners in the community of Grayson. A vegetation fire has broken out, & deputies are going door-to-door evacuating residents. Everbridge notifications have been sent & deputies are moving west from Stakes St to help.
