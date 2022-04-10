CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Update: All evacuation orders have been lifted as of 3:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

GRAYSON (CBS13) — A vegetation fire in Grayson has prompted deputies to go door to door evacuating residents, said the Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department.

No information has been released about the size or severity of the fire.

Deputies are evacuating residents west of Stakes Street.