By Cameron Glenn
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people dead in a Natomas neighborhood, the Sacramento Police Department said Sunday

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. along Amelia Earhart Avenue, a few blocks south of Arena Boulevard near I-5 in Natomas.

Two men were found shot and were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

Just before 8:30 a.m., Sacramento police said there was still no suspect information available and the investigation remains in its early stages.

The area will be closed off to traffic for an extended period of time while investigators work the scene.