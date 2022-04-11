ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Southbound Highway 99 near Elk Grove was blocked due to a tractor-trailer fire on Monday morning.
The scene is south of Elk Grove Boulevard.
Two lanes now open for traffic to pass through on SR-99 southbound, south of Elk Grove Blvd. Continue to expect delays in the area until the tractor trailer is towed from the freeway. pic.twitter.com/Arlxx6x0oN
— CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) April 11, 2022
It's unclear if any other vehicles are involved and if there have been any injuries.
Firefighters are responding to the scene. Southbound Highway 99 in the immediate area was blocked for a short time, but California Highway Patrol says two lanes are now open.
Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route or expect delays.