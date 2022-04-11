CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Southbound Highway 99 near Elk Grove was blocked due to a tractor-trailer fire on Monday morning.

The scene is south of Elk Grove Boulevard.

It’s unclear if any other vehicles are involved and if there have been any injuries.

Firefighters are responding to the scene. Southbound Highway 99 in the immediate area was blocked for a short time, but California Highway Patrol says two lanes are now open.

Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route or expect delays.