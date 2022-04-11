New in the Neighborhood
The plant shop is called The Growing Groves Located at 219 E street Suite A Davis
Social: @TheGrowingGroves
Back in the Day Antiques
107 S Church St
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Open Tue – Sat, 11am – 5pm
Instagram: @backinthedaygrassvalley
Craft TIme
Craftopolis’ Monthly Marbling Meetup Introduction to marbling basics class is 4/19 6:30-9pm at Heart Craft Studio. Details and class registration can be found at www.http://www.craftopoliscraftclub.com/ and https://www.heartcraftstudio.com/ websites. Class packages available for the remaining 8 classes.
Stockton Animal Shelter
(209) 937-7445
http://www.stocktonca.gov/animals
Crystal Hermitage Gardens
14618 Tyler Foote Road
Nevada City, CA
Open Daily in April from 10am – 5pm
Tickets available at http://www.crystalhermitage.org/tickets
Instagram: @crystalhermitagegardens
Xochit/Coyote Creates
https://www.xochitlofficial.net/
The Taste of Tuscany
http://www.thetasteoftuscany.com
Local Kitchens
10357 Fairway Drive #130
Roseville
http://www.localkitchens.com
IG & FB: eat.local.kitchens
Benefit Bowl
Strike Out Suicide
McHenry Bowl
3700 McHenry Ave.,
Modesto
April 23
Lunch @ 12pm
Bowling @ 1pm
Adults $50, Youth 10 & Under $25
(209) 571-2695
WEBSITE:
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
https://afsp.org/chapter/central-valley-california
https://www.facebook.com/afspcentralvalley/
Grammy Kid
Jayvyn Thwaites IG; jayvynthwaites
Shawn Thwaites IG; strqtv Jesse; itsthat.k.a