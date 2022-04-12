YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A Yuba City man was arrested in connection to a burglary in Colusa County that happened in late March, authorities said Tuesday.
Adam Seitz, 38, faces charges of burglary, grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In the late afternoon of March 30, a farmer in the Grimes area made a call in to law enforcement to report a suspicious vehicle near Highway 45 and Faxon Road, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office said.
The farmer said the driver — later identified as Seitz — eventually stopped at a shop near the highway and Morris Road. Seitz allegedly went into the shop and then brought items back out to load into the backseat of his vehicle.
More than $1,000 in items were taken from the shop, according to the sheriff's office. The shop's owner was called to the scene and was able to identify missing and misplaced items. The items were retrieved from Seitz's vehicle.
Two people, including Seitz, were detained at the scene. Investigators said the second individual, a female passenger that was with Seitz, was also arrested on related charges.